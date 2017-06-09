Your new team of Liberal Democrat MPs

Thank you to everyone who has helped to elect these Liberal Democrats MPs:

Tom Brake, Carshalton

Vince Cable, Twickenham

Alistair Carmichael, Orkney and Shetland

Edward Davey, Kingston and Surbiton

Tim Farron, Westmorland and Lonsdale

Wera Hobhouse, Bath

Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West

Norman Lamb, North Norfolk

Stephen Lloyd, Eastbourne

Layla Moran, Oxford West and Abingdon

Jamie Stone, Caithness

Jo Swinson, Dunbartonshire East

In the next five years, Britain needs Liberal voices standing up for our place in Europe, for our civil liberties, for human rights and for an open, tolerant and united Britain.

Will you be part of what comes next and join us today?

Join the Liberal Democrats