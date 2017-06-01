The Economist backs the Liberal Democrats

The Economist has endorsed the Liberal Democrats one week out from polling day. It says they “consider a vote for the Lib Dems as a down-payment for the future.”

The influential magazine argues that “the leaders of both main parties have turned away from a decades-old vision of an open, liberal country” leaving only Tim Farron and the Liberal Democrats representing the large majority of British voters who want to live in an open, tolerant and united Britain.

Why the Liberal Democrats get our vote https://t.co/jGlUiSsFi8 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 1, 2017

The Liberal Democrats, like the experts at The Economist, believe that Britain should remain open: to business, investment and people. This used to be common-sense but both the Conservatives and Labour have abandoned the centre ground. Theresa May is pursuing an extreme Brexit that will damage our economy and our relationship with our neighbours whilst, Corbyn has veered off to what the Economist dubs as “the loony left”. This leaves us, standing up for those who want a better future for their children.

Spelling out the reasons to vote Liberal Democrat on 8 June, The Economist says it boils down to the fact that:

• We want membership of the single market and free movement.

• We are more honest than the Tories about the need to raise taxes for public services;

• And more sensible than Labour, spreading the burden rather than leaning only on high-earners

• We are on the right side of other issues: for devolution of power from London, reform of the voting system and the House of Lords, and regulation of markets for drugs and sex

We are the “radical centre, essential for a thriving, prosperous Britain” as The Economist puts it. Vote Lib Dem on 8 June.