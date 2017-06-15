Join The Great Get Together in memory of Jo Cox

On Friday, it will be one year since the appalling, hate-filled murder Labour MP Jo Cox.

Her friends and family don’t want it to be a mournful occasion. Jo was a passionate campaigner, and inspired by her, they want us to channel our horror and grief into something positive.

So, they’re spending the weekend celebrating what we have in common, and they’ve asked us to join them. It’s called The Great Get Together, and it’s a very simple idea: they’re asking you to do something -- big or small -- to bring our communities together on 16 - 18 June. Will you join in?

At last count, 111,197 events are already planned across the country -- from picnics of local schools to street parties, football tournaments and community iftars (breaking of the ramadan fast). If Liberal Democrat members join in, the celebration of having more in common will be truly huge.

Just let the Jo Cox Foundation know that you want to join in and they’ll send you a list of ideas for how other people are getting involved.

The idea of the Great Get Together was born out of that desire to carry on Jo’s work and celebrate our shared humanity.

An incredible range of organisations and individuals are taking part from the Scouts and GirlGuides to the RNLI, RSPB, Women’s Institute and Premier League. The Big Lunch have also agreed to move their annual celebration. Every faith is also taking part. With us taking part as well, this will be an incredible celebration of what we have in common.

Sign up now to say you’re in, and get full information on how you can join in, wherever you live.

Get involved