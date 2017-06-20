Theresa May drops plans to snatch free school meals after Lib Dem pressure

Tory manifesto plans which would have deprived 1.7 million children of free school lunches

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 20, 2017 3:06

Theresa May is reported to have dropped plans to scrap free school lunches for infant pupils from tomorrow's Queen's Speech.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats strongly criticised the Conservatives during the election campaign over the plans which would have deprived 1.7 million children of free school lunches, including 700,000 living in poverty.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran said:

"I'm glad Theresa May has bowed to pressure and agreed not to scrap free school lunches.

"This is a victory for families across the country. Thousands of children living in poverty will now continue to receive a free nutritious meal a day.

"I am proud of the role the Liberal Democrats played in first introducing free school lunches and then protecting them from Theresa May.

“We will now fight to ensure the Conservatives rein back on their plans to extend grammars and reduce school funding.”

Find out more about our work - sign up for emails today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.