Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn's worst TV interview blunders

The Liberal Democrats have compiled the list of the biggest blunders of the Battle for Number 10 and the questions that May and Corbyn have failed to answer.

Jeremy Corbyn:

• Corbyn committed a whole new £3bn+ a year unfreezing working age benefits. There's nothing in his manifesto costings to uprate benefits. How is he paying for it?

• He didn't answer the question on why someone who is worried about Brexit should vote for Labour over the Liberal Democrats.

• Labour could have voted for unilateral rights for EU citizens to stay in the UK. They didn't. They voted for Article 50. Why didn't he stand up for the 3m EU citizens that call the UK their home?

Theresa May:

• Theresa May has completely changed her belief that we would be more safe, more secure, and more prosperous staying in Europe. She has refused to answer why she has changed her mind.

• The Conservatives are ruining the lives of the Just About Managing. She can't and won't say how many people her Dementia Tax will hit. She has repeatedly refused to come clean. What is she plotting?

• Theresa May is putting our security at risk by pursuing an extreme Brexit. She says the police need the power to do their jobs. But she is cutting their funding and stripping them of vital EU assistance, she is taking away their powers to search criminal records and find terror suspects. Does she still believe that we are less safe outside the EU?

Responding to May and Corbyn's TV appearance Tim Farron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “You don't have to accept Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit that will wreck the future for you, your family, your schools and hospitals.

“In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her.

“The Liberal Democrats want you to have your choice over your future. You should have your say on the Brexit deal in a referendum. And if you don't like the deal you should be able to reject it and choose to remain in Europe."

On May:

“Theresa May has had a car crash interview. She is pursuing Nigel Farage's cold, mean-spirited, extreme Brexit agenda and starving our schools and hospitals with heartless cuts. Nigel Farage told you everything you need to know about Theresa May when he tweeted: “Theresa May is using the exact words and phrases I've been using for 20 years.”

“The Liberal Democrats will stand up to Theresa May on Brexit, the NHS and schools

“Theresa May’s extreme Brexit will be bad for you and your family. Bad for your job. Bad for your bills. Bad for the NHS. Bad for our schools.

“A brighter future is possible. We will stand up to Theresa May’s cold, mean-spirited Britain. We will stand up to a bad Brexit deal that will cost jobs and put up prices. We will stand up for your schools and hospitals. We will stand up for you."

On Corbyn:

“In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her.

"Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote in favour of Article 50 despite the Government making no concessions to them whatsoever. They failed to stand up for our membership of the Single Market, failed to stand up for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and are refusing to give you the final say over the Brexit deal."