Theresa May has U-turned on Brexit. How can we trust her?

Can you believe that’s the same Theresa May?

The same Theresa May who today said: “A Britain beyond Brexit is more global and outward-looking. A Britain alive with possibilities, more confident in itself, more united and more secure.”

What a truly staggering U-turn. What a cheek! How can the British people trust her?

This disingenuous shift in public message is dangerous. It’s a calculated attempt to distract attention from the shark-infested waters which we are now entering, and the fact that Theresa May herself has steered us towards them.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up to this disastrous Tory game-playing. Negotiating Brexit will be a task of monumental proportions. It will do great damage to our prosperity, the state of our public services and Britain’s place in the world.

We will give you the chance to change Britain’s future via a second referendum. You’ll have the chance to reject a bad Brexit deal and even remain in the EU.

If you want a strong opposition that is consistent, honest and sensible on Brexit, vote Lib Dem on 8th June.