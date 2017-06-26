Theresa May should be ashamed by EU nationals saga

Commenting on Theresa May’s statement about the government’s Brexit offer on the rights of EU nationals, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Jun 26, 2017

“Far from being ‘fair and serious’, this proposal offers very little and shows the government is continuing in its callousness. Theresa May should be utterly ashamed this is the best they can come up with, a year on.

It offers little in the way of reassurance to EU citizens who have made Britain their home and continues to use them as bargaining chips.


“These people cannot just be labelled as EU nationals as if they are just a commodity to be traded. They are our friends, colleagues, family. They care for our children, elderly and sick. The government might want to play the politics of the dog-whistle but the Liberal Democrats won’t.


“These people play by the rules, pay taxes and make Britain what it is. Theresa May is treating these people like dirt and we should unilaterality guarantee these people’s right to stay.”

