Theresa May wrong to 'roll out red carpet' for Donald Trump

Theresa May has been urged not to “roll out the red carpet” for Donald Trump after he was invited to Britain on a State visit.

As the government indicated it would ignore a huge petition calling for Mrs May to withdraw her invitation to Mr Trump, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "The government is ignoring millions of ordinary British people and their revulsion that Donald Trump will receive the red carpet treatment.

"It is wrong for Theresa May to put The Queen in this position. People can see how desperate she is for a Brexit trade deal. But the Prime Minister needs to be aware how dangerous her game with President Trump is.

"Tony Blair decided in 2002 to hitch his cart to a president and say: "I'm with you whatever". It sank his premiership, and poisoned his legacy. May risks exactly the same."

Mr Farron is among the speakers who will address an emergency demonstration in London later today, which will oppose Mr Trump's executive order to suspend entry to the US for all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The US President's order, signed on Friday, also halts the entire US refugee programme for 120 days and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the country.