Tim Farron discovers how surf therapy can benefit mental health

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron learned about the benefits of surf therapy on mental health during visit to The Wave Project.

Mr Farron met staff from the Newquay-based charity and learned about their work with children and young people who use surfing as a way of overcoming anxiety and mental illness. He heard how youngsters who took part in the Waved Project’s award-winning surf therapy intervention felt more positive and confident.

The visit was part of a tour of the South West in which Mr Farron met party activists from around the region.

Meeting charity staff in The Watering Hole in Perranporth, Mr Farron said he could understand how surfing would be a beneficial activity to improve mental health in young people.

Charity CEO Joe Taylor said: “It was an honour to meet Tim Farron and tell him about the work we do at The Wave Project.

“He was particularly interested in how the charity has saved the local NHS mental health services thousands of pounds by intervening early with young people experiencing mild to moderate mental health issues, such as anxiety and low mood.

“It was great to be able to explain how 90 per cent of our participants feel happier and more positive after taking part in The Wave Project. I hope he will point out the benefits of surf therapy and early intervention when he next addresses Parliament.”