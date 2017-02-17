Tim Farron responding to Tony Blair's speech today on Brexit

Responding to Tony Blair's speech today on Brexit, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:



"Tony Blair is right. The challenge now is to persuade people to change their mind and the Liberal Democrats are the only party offering them a chance to have their voice heard again.

"Blair's speech shows how badly Corbyn’s Labour has failed as an Opposition.

"Labour have waved the white flag and given Theresa May a blank cheque for a divisive, hard Brexit.

"So if you agree with Tony, join the Liberal Democrats - the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government."