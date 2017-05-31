Tim Farron wins the BBC TV debate

Tim Farron came out on top of tonight's debate showing that he is the voice for those people who want a brighter future than Theresa May's cold, mean-spirited vision for Britain.

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Campaign Spokesperson, said: "Tim Farron is a leader with principles and passion."

"Tim showed that he has the determination to stand up to the Conservatives over their dementia tax, their cuts to the NHS and schools and to their extreme version of Brexit that will cost jobs and put up prices.

"Unlike Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May and Paul Nuttall, Tim trusts the people on Brexit and will give them the final say on the Brexit deal, not the politicians.

"Tim Farron showed that he is the voice for those people who want a brighter future than Theresa May's cold, mean-spirited vision for Britain. He will stand up for people like you on Brexit, the NHS and schools.

"Theresa May was the big loser tonight. The fact that Theresa May wasn't here tonight tells you exactly what she thinks about you. She is taking you for granted.

"Jeremy Corbyn voted for Brexit alongside UKIP and the Conservatives. He has written Theresa May a blank cheque to do as she pleases."