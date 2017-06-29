Victory on NI abortions shows power of cross-party pressure

By NotGreg Foster, Jun 29, 2017 3:06

Former Equalities Minister Jo Swinson MP has said the government's last-minute announcement that women from Northern Ireland will be able get abortions for free on the NHS in England shows "the power of cross-party pressure."

Jo Swinson was among the MPs who had signed an amendment by Stella Creasy on the issue, which had been selected for a vote today.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson said:

“Congratulations to Stella Creasy – this shows the power of cross-party pressure, which will be even more effective in this balanced Parliament.

"I’m glad that Justine Greening has acted on this issue, but it is embarrassing that the Health Secretary had done nothing on this so far and only the threat of a defeat prompted change.

"Women deserve better than having their rights reliant on House of Commons arithmetic.

"All Government departments should be proactive in correcting injustices and protecting women’s rights, rather than assuming that women’s rights are only a matter for the Government Equalities Office.”

