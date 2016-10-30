Work Capability Assessment must be replaced by real-world test

Commenting on the announcement that the Government is to review the Work Capability Assessment, Liberal Democrat Shadow Work and Pensions Minister Cathy Bakewell said:

"A review of the WCA is a step in the right direction, but if the Government wants to restore trust in the benefits system they need to replace the fit for work test entirely.

"Most people want to work, but sadly some people simply can't.

"Forcing them to look for a job, often against doctors advice is cruel and pointless.

"Any new system should be based on doctor's views of their patients' health and on a real-world test that determines what kind of jobs a person might be able to do.

"Liberal Democrats wants to see a system that doesn't just look at if someone is fit to work, but that looks at what kind of work is fit for them.

"The real test of the Government's announcement today will be if the new system is one which sick and disabled people can trust.

"The failures of the WCA have meant that too long fit-for-work tests have been a terrifying prospect of people who need support. That has to end."