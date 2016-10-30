Work Capability Assessment must be replaced by real-world test

By Greg Foster on October 30, 2016

Commenting on the announcement that the Government is to review the Work Capability Assessment, Liberal Democrat Shadow Work and Pensions Minister Cathy Bakewell said:

"A review of the WCA is a step in the right direction, but if the Government wants to restore trust in the benefits system they need to replace the fit for work test entirely.

"Most people want to work, but sadly some people simply can't.

"Forcing them to look for a job, often against doctors advice is cruel and pointless.

"Any new system should be based on doctor's views of their patients' health and on a real-world test that determines what kind of jobs a person might be able to do.

"Liberal Democrats wants to see a system that doesn't just look at if someone is fit to work, but that looks at what kind of work is fit for them.

"The real test of the Government's announcement today will be if the new system is one which sick and disabled people can trust.

"The failures of the WCA have meant that too long fit-for-work tests have been a terrifying prospect of people who need support. That has to end."

Want to find out more about the #libdemfightback? Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Become a member today

Become a member today and vote on our policies.

The Liberal Democrat Plan for Britain in Europe

Find out about the Liberal Democrat plan for Britain in Europe.

Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Get all the latest on Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.