Less than a week to have a say on our party's future

Party members have just 6 days left to vote in the Liberal Democrat leadership election. Don't miss out - vote now 🗳

By Dan Schmeising, Jul 16, 2019 4:07

This time next week, Vince Cable will be the former leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Ballots close at 1pm on Monday 22nd July. That means you have six days to have your say on where our party goes next.

Later that day, either Ed Davey or Jo Swinson will be announced as our party's new leader. They're both fantastic candidates and either would make a fine leader for the Lib Dems going forward. You can find out more about their plans for our party here:

Our new leader will inherit a much stronger party. We have nearly 800 more councillors, 15 new MEPs and we're surging in the polls. We have over 10,000 new members in the last 2 months alone - it's a great time to be a Liberal Democrat.

That makes this leadership election important. Politics is in flux - with the way things are going you could well be electing our next Prime Minister. It's important you have your say.

Haven't had your vote yet? Get in contact - it's not too late to have your say. Email us at elections@libdems.org.uk and we'll get you sorted out.

