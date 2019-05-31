11,000 people have joined the Lib Dems this month!

11,000. Yep, that's 5 digits.

That's how many people have joined the Liberal Democrats since the start of May. 🤯

To put that in perspective, that's enough people to fill:

🔶 Almost 86 double-decker buses 🚌

🔶 Blackpool Tower ballroom - 5 and a half times 💃🏻

🔶 Wimbledon's No.1 Court 🎾

And in fact, by the time you're reading this, it could well be 12,000 - we'd had 600 new signups by lunchtime today alone!

We've been fighting to give you the final say on Brexit for almost 3 years now - and we're winning. More and more people are becoming Lib Dem voters, supporters and members - many for the first time. We are the party of Remain.

There's never been a better time to be a Liberal Democrat - so why not join us too?

And if you do, you don't just become part of the biggest, most united Remain party, getting a say on our policy and direction. If you join by 7th June you'll get a vote on choosing who'll succeed Sir Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader. It's a really exciting time to get involved!

Membership starts at just £1 a month and it only takes 5 minutes to get signed up. Become part of the biggest liberal, pro-EU family in the UK. Become a Liberal Democrat today.