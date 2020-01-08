Liberal Democrats

By Natalia Villazan on January 08, 2020

Job Title:           Director of Operations (maternity cover)

Responsible to: Deputy CEO

Salary:               Dependent on experience

Benefit:             8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure:             Temporary (March – December 2020)

Hours:               Full time 37.5 hours/week

Location:           Lib Dems Headquarters, Westminster, London SW1P

Purpose of the job

The Director of Operations oversees the key elements of operations of Liberal Democrat HQ. S/he is responsible for the smooth running of the human resources function and the HQ office; the provision for IT support and data security; the Party’s legal, electoral and constitutional compliance; and the spring and autumn Party conferences. Managing 4 direct reports and a significant budget, the Director of Operations sits on the Senior Management Team and reports to the Deputy CEO.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement
  • A completed diversity monitoring form

 

Application deadline: Friday 24th January at 12 pm
Interviews will be conducted w/c 27 January

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.


The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

