1 in 2 local authorities to see cuts to per pupil funding this year

Over half of local authorities in England will see school spending per pupil fall this year in real terms, analysis of government figures by the Liberal Democrats has found.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 19, 2017 4:10

Layla Moran speaking at a rally in Oxford.

• 83 of 150 local authorities in England will see per pupil funding fall in in real terms during 2017-18, i.e. once inflation is taken into account.

• England as a whole will see spending per spending per pupil fall by £29 (0.65%) in real terms.

• Local authorities with some of the worst school results in England, including Blackpool, the Isle of Wight and Poole, will be hardest hit by the funding cuts

• The South East will see the largest real-terms fall, with funding per pupil falling by £131 (3%.)

Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, commented:

"Conservative school cuts are putting the futures of young people across the country at risk.

"After the election the government promised to protect per pupil funding, but these figures show many areas are still set to lose out in real terms.

"We need an education system that broadens young people's horizons and equips them with the skills they need to be part of the workforce of the future. This is something our government should be proud to invest in.

"Instead we are seeing school spending slashed, resulting in a narrowing curriculum and in dedicated, hardworking teachers being forced out of the profession they love.

"Ministers must urgently reverse these damaging cuts and invest to protect school budgets in real-terms."

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */