Our printers are working through the night to create mailings to 2.8 million people across the UK – telling them why they need to vote Liberal Democrat in the European elections.



We’re off to a flying start thanks to your generous donations.



THANK YOU.

In both the local and European elections, we have a real story to tell. Your support enables us to tell our story to millions online and offline.



Our campaigning up and down the country is delivering more Lib Dem voters in the local elections and more votes to stop Brexit.



But as the EU election has been called so suddenly, it means we don’t know if we can raise the funds to keep campaigning at this high level.



The Liberal Democrats are the ONLY pro-Remain party with the capacity to deliver a European election campaign on such short notice – here’s what the papers are saying:

"Seasoned campaigners tell me that the biggest difference [in an election] is still made by people knocking on doors and old-fashioned paper direct-mail shots. This is expensive, so if you have any money to spare, give it to the organisation or party you think will have the biggest impact. For what it’s worth, I’m particularly impressed with the Lib Dems’ digital and physical campaign preparations, but they are short of moolah."



- Timothy Garton Ash, The Guardian

Can you make sure our campaign keeps running at full speed?