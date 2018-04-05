Elect a local champion on the 3rd May

There is a secret phenomenon in British politics.



It is occurring in by-elections all over the country, week in, week out, to local authorities from Sunderland to Somerset.



Against the Tories. Against Labour. In Leave areas. In Remain areas.

Since the general election in 2017, the Liberal Democrats are up 15 seats, double Labour’s increase of 7, while the Conservatives are tanking – they have lost 18 seats.



These real votes in real ballot boxes show Liberal Democrat support at double our national opinion poll rating.



What we’re showing is that where Liberal Democrats come out fighting, Liberal Democrats can win.



Because local residents trust Liberal Democrats to listen, work hard and get things done on their behalf.



And in our areas of particular strength, where we control Councils and win mayoralties, we run reliable, responsive local services and deliver value for people’s Council Tax.

