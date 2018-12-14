Over 9000 seats up for grabs

Earlier this year, we enjoyed our best council election results in 15 years. We snatched control of councils like South Cambridgeshire, Kingston-upon-Thames and Richmond upon Thames from the Conservatives. And in cities like Hull, Sunderland and Liverpool, we gained ground against complacent Labour councils who’ve taken their residents for granted.



Next year over 9,000 council seats and the control of councils around the country will be in the balance. It’s a huge chance to build on our successes and make more headlines for the Liberal Democrats.



Being in power can make a real difference for the communities we represent.



In Richmond upon Thames, we are consulting on lifting council tax from the worst off people in the Borough.



And in South Cambridgeshire, we're implementing a collection of green policies to become the greenest district council in the country.



We want to see more Liberal Democrat Councils and Councillors elected this May – and this is how you can help make it happen:

Firstly, you can volunteer some of your time to knock on some doors, deliver some leaflets or contribute in a myriad of other ways to help the party win. Every week Liberal Democrat campaigners are out there in our communities fighting campaigns on issues from Brexit to schools funding to local recycling schemes.

Secondly, if there are elections where you live, you can stand for election. Councillors have the chance to make a real difference every day for people in their community. If you would like to know more about the job, click the link above now.



The coming months are crucial to our party and our country. From winning councils to stopping Brexit, we need Liberal Democrat campaigners out there fighting for change every day.



Thank you for your membership of the party and all you’re doing to help us build a better country.