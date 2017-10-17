29% increase in hate crimes needs much tougher response from Govt

The increase is thought to reflect both a genuine rise in hate crime around the time of the EU referendum and ongoing improvements in crime recording by the police.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

“This disgraceful rise in hate crime demands a much stronger response from Government than we have seen.

“It’s time Conservative Brexit Ministers showed they gave a damn, and they should start with investing not cutting community policing.



“The vile views of characters like Nigel Farage have been given too much oxygen and the Prime Minister’s pandering to the right-wing to secure her position has been disastrous for community relations up and down our country.



“As politicians we have a duty to be responsible with our words as well as our actions and we should lead by example. Hate has no part to play in our society and these figures should act as a wake up call.”