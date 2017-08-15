3.6% rail fare rise is a bitter blow to passengers

This steep hike to rail fares will be a bitter blow for passengers struggling with overcrowded and unreliable trains.

This is the biggest annual price hike in 5 years.

The fact that fare rises are soaring above wage increases is another sign that people are losing out from higher inflation since the referendum.

The rises will affect "anytime" and some off-peak fares as well as season tickets in England and Wales.



Rail travel does not represent good enough value for money or provide reliability for customers.



We need to see evidence that this money will be invested in improving infrastructure rather than just lining the pockets of train companies.