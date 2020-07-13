Fighting for the 3 million excluded.

We have all heard too many heart-breaking stories from those who have lost their livelihoods overnight as a result of the coronavirus crisis and are entirely excluded from the Government’s financial support measures.

It is simply unacceptable that many individuals are ineligible for every kind of support.

That is why, with the help of ExcludedUK, over 150 MPs have come together to set up an All Party Political Group (APPG) to represent the 3 million individuals who have not been entitled to the Government support in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The fact that so many MPs have requested to take part is testament to how many of us want to see the Government help the 3 million people who have been left behind during the pandemic.

The Chancellor must stop burying his head in the sand.

3 million UK taxpayers are still excluded from any meaningful support through no fault of their own.

He must not only respond to the Treasury Select Committee Interim Report and its recommendations for how to help all those who have been excluded, but he must commit to a meeting with the APPG and Excluded UK as a matter of urgency so we can get the change these people so desperately need.

We hope the APPG will lead to positive action within Parliament, and ultimately from the Government, on behalf of all those who have been excluded.