5 ways to punish Putin

Putin is attempting to be the puppet master of the world, it is time we cut his strings.
The UK must build a coalition of the willing, able to put an end to Putin’s murderous adventurism, and show murder condoned or directed comes at a very heavy price.
Putin is a bully who will not be put back in his box by entreaties from the Leader of the Opposition to have a chinwag over beer and sandwiches.
The government must now send a strong message to the Kremlin by:
- Boycotting the World Cup in Russia and finding an alternative venue;
- Seizing the UK-based assets of those implicated in this attack, and previous attacks through the creation of a UK Magnitsky Act;
- Introducing travel bans for top Russian officials;
- Suspending arms sales to Russia;
- Ensuring that the forthcoming register of beneficial ownership trusts is publicly accessible.