5 ways to punish Putin

Putin is attempting to be the puppet master of the world, it is time we cut his strings.



The UK must build a coalition of the willing, able to put an end to Putin’s murderous adventurism, and show murder condoned or directed comes at a very heavy price.



Putin is a bully who will not be put back in his box by entreaties from the Leader of the Opposition to have a chinwag over beer and sandwiches.

The government must now send a strong message to the Kremlin by: