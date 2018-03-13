5 ways to punish Putin

Vladimir Putin is a bully - and he's a bully who needs to be put back in his box. Here's five ways Britain could punish Putin for his murderous adventurism:

By Tom Brake, Mar 13, 2018 10:03

Putin is attempting to be the puppet master of the world, it is time we cut his strings.
 
The UK must build a coalition of the willing, able to put an end to Putin’s murderous adventurism, and show murder condoned or directed comes at a very heavy price.
 
Putin is a bully who will not be put back in his box by entreaties from the Leader of the Opposition to have a chinwag over beer and sandwiches.

The government must now send a strong message to the Kremlin by:

  1. Boycotting the World Cup in Russia and finding an alternative venue;
  2. Seizing the UK-based assets of those implicated in this attack, and previous attacks through the creation of a UK Magnitsky Act;
  3. Introducing travel bans for top Russian officials;
  4. Suspending arms sales to Russia;
  5. Ensuring that the forthcoming register of beneficial ownership trusts is publicly accessible.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.