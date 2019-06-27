5 weeks to get Jane Dodds into Parliament

We have a date for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election!

After days of delay, the Conservatives finally caved this morning and moved the writ to allow the by-election to go ahead. It'll be held on Thursday 1st August - exactly 5 weeks from today.

It's going to be a brilliant campaign - I'm looking forward to seeing as many people there as possible. The weather's lovely and the views speak for themselves!

This is the Begwyns above Clyro in Radnorshire - it's a really beautiful part of the world.

This is our opportunity to show that the Liberal Democrats are winning on all levels again. We demand better than a Conservative MP who was convicted of submitting false expense claims. The people of Brecon and Radnorshire deserve an MP who understands local issues and will stand up for communities in Parliament.

There's a lot of work to do to make that happen, though. Can you get to Brecon and help us out?

There's a wide variety of things to do - from phoning and leafleting to clerical work inside the office. Everything you do helps us win! If you're interested - just sign up using the link below.

Check out events

But if you can't make it - don't worry! The easiest way to help us is to donate to the campaign. Just £25 could help us reach up to 5000 voters online - everything you can give makes a difference.