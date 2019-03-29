Liberal Democrats

Celebrating 5 years of same-sex marriage

Richard and Alex were one of the first same-sex couples to get married after the Lib Dems pushed same-sex marriage legislation through in Government. Read about their experience 👇

By Richard Flowers and Alex Wilcock, Mar 29, 2019 10:03

Pride flag. Image: Benson Kua.

Most people meet and get married within a few years, but not us. We got married on our twentieth anniversary. We had to wait 20 years before we could tie the knot, not because we didn’t want to, but because to do so before 2014 would have been unlawful.

Throughout the years the LGBT community has been marginalised, demonised and ignored

The first same-sex marriages took place 5 years ago today, opening marriage to people irrespective of whether they fall in love with someone of the same sex or opposite sex. Like us, many same-sex couples had to wait years for this change, and it was a hard-won right that came as a result of years of protesting and campaigning.

Throughout the years the LGBT community has been marginalised, demonised and ignored but we are proud to be part of a party that has never shied away from speaking up for what is just and right.

In the 1980s the Liberal Democrats were the first party to openly oppose Section 28 – an act which prohibited the so-called promotion of homosexuality. In 2001 we produced the first-ever Manifesto for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender People. But the Liberal Democrats didn’t stop there, we proposed civil partnerships at a time when many opposed them. And in 2013, the Same Sex Marriage Act was introduced because of the hard work of Lynne Featherstone in coalition government.

Thank you to the Liberal Democrats for changing the law so we could get married.

It’s difficult the overstate the impact of this act for same-sex couples. Thousands have been able to get married and our unions now given equal worth and equal respect as mixed-sex couples. This would not have been possible without the Liberal Democrats.

It’s clear to both of us that only one party will stand up for absolute equality, without exception; Liberal Democrats. Liberal Democrats today are still standing up for marriage rights for trans people and standing against any new form of Section 28 bullying LGBT kids. We oppose inequality and oppression. We always have and always will. Thank you to the Liberal Democrats for changing the law so we could get married. We had to wait twenty years to get married; some of them Tory years, some of them Labour years. Without the Liberal Democrats in Government, we’d still be waiting.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy