5 Things You Need To Know About The New Brexit Secretary

1. He approves of a higher pay rate for men

His statements on the gender pay gap are shocking. He stated, “men work longer hours, die earlier but retire later than women.” He expanded, saying “from the cradle to the grave, men get the raw deal”.

Raab's comments are completely out of touch with reality, plain and simple.

2. He wants to dismantle the Human Rights Act

Dominic Raab has referred to the legislation that grants every UK citizen fundamental rights and freedoms as “rushed” and “flawed”. He attempted to dismantle human rights by introducing a British Bill of Rights which was quickly rejected.

Dominic Raab only values certain liberties and freedoms, and he misses the mark on an entire system of rights that maintains a sense of checks and balances on state abuse of power.

3. He calls feminists “obnoxious bigots”

Let us not forget Raab’s ignorant comments calling feminists the “most obnoxious bigots”.

Raab thinks it is unnecessary to close the equality gap amongst men and women. In fact, he believes if there is an equality gap, it's men who get the short end of the stick and that we need to focus on the issue of improving men’s rights.

He thinks that if women were to be seen as equals in the workforce, many men would be turned off by a women obtaining more success than their male peers. It's the 21st century, Dominic...

4. He blames immigrants for q housing crisis that the Tories have done little to solve

Raab falsely claimed “immigration put house prices up by something like 20% over the past 25 years”. This is not only a very limited view, but also plainly wrong as his assessment was based on an outdated model regarding the impact of immigration on house prices.

5. He wanted a second referendum in 2016 if Leave lost

In 2016, Raab tweeted his views on the European Union membership referendum and called for a second referendum “if the verdict is to stay in the EU, and it's close” he told House magazine.

Yet after the outcome was in his favour, he considered a final say on the deal to be “a plain attempt to block Brexit by people who are out of touch with the country and refuse to accept the result [...] they should not seek to obstruct it”. Clearly, Raab is not a man of integrity.

This is the man Theresa May has chosen to lead Brexit negotiations? Britain deserves better than Dominic Raab.

The people deserve the final say on the Tory Brexit deal, and the option to stay in the EU.