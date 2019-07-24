Another 5,000 new Liberal Democrats! 🎉

Since Jo became our party's new leader on Monday night, we've had another membership surge. There are now another 5,000 Liberal Democrat members and supporters - from one newbie to another, welcome!

When I joined I was absolutely clear - there's only room in UK politics for one strong, centre-ground, pro-EU movement. That movement is the Liberal Democrats. And I've been blown away by how warm a welcome I've received - I hope you'll feel just as much at home as I do!

Boris Johnson is pushing for a destructive no-deal Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn, a lifelong Brexiter, continues to prevaricate on supporting a People’s Vote and has prioritised facilitating Brexit through an alternative deal. Thousands of people are joining the Liberal Democrats as the alternative.

So then, if you're a new member - where do you start?

Do join the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook group! It's dedicated to giving new members a warm welcome and helping them get more involved.

Your local party will also be in contact shortly - do take the chance to discuss how you want to get involved. From standing for office to campaigning for those who do, there's plenty to do and every member makes a difference.

I'm proud to be a Liberal Democrat and I'm so grateful for the welcome I've received. Our support is growing by the day - I'm more confident than ever that we can stop Brexit. More and more people are realising we can do it - will you join us?