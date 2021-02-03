Liberal Democrats

5p a day increase is an insult to carers

Ed Davey reacts to Carers UK's letter from nearly 5,000 carers calling on the Chancellor to acknowledge unpaid carers’ contribution throughout the crisis

By Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Feb 03, 2021 11:02

People looking after loved ones during Covid are doing a remarkable job, in very difficult circumstances. They deserve much more support.

Millions of unpaid carers have faced serious financial hardship during the pandemic, and the Government’s plan for an extra 5p a day is frankly an insult.

That’s why Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to support carers properly, by raising Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year immediately, in line with the uplift in Universal Credit.

This awful virus has shown that Britain is a nation of carers, but it seems Ministers haven’t noticed.

Liberal Democrats are determined to stand up for carers so we can build a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.

