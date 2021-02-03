5p a day increase is an insult to carers

People looking after loved ones during Covid are doing a remarkable job, in very difficult circumstances. They deserve much more support.

Millions of unpaid carers have faced serious financial hardship during the pandemic, and the Government’s plan for an extra 5p a day is frankly an insult.

Let's face it: carers have been overlooked by those in power for too long.



It's time for that to change - and I'm determined that the Liberal Democrats will lead that change.



Back our campaign to increase Carer's Allowance: https://t.co/fEuCr3X858 pic.twitter.com/ShW6HVxBgV — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 3, 2021

That’s why Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to support carers properly, by raising Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year immediately, in line with the uplift in Universal Credit.

This awful virus has shown that Britain is a nation of carers, but it seems Ministers haven’t noticed.

Liberal Democrats are determined to stand up for carers so we can build a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.