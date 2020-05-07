7 things you can do now to help us win more in 2021

1. Make some calls

Join our Covid-19 Community Phoning effort to help vulnerable people in your area during this crisis.

We've already spoken to more than 28,000 people since the beginning of lockdown, providing vital contact and support to people across the country.

Sign up here to find out more: digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/IW3l6r

2. Build your skills

Check out our free online training resources and use this time to build your skills. From how to knock on doors and writing good emails, to being a local party officer or using party software, there's something for everyone: libdems.org.uk/lib-dem-learning

3. Tell us your learning priorities

Respond to our survey to let us now what extra training you would find useful: digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/ASpZKS

4. Get designing - half price!

If you write or design leaflets there's a special offer just for you. Our new Affinity Publisher leaflet design software is currently half price until 20th May.

You can buy Affinity Publisher here: affinity.serif.com/en-gb/publisher And why not join our Facebook group for Affinity Users: facebook.com/groups/LDPublisher

5. Ask a burning question

Tune in to one of our weekly Virtual Campaign Advice Surgeries to ask a question about campaigning. You can join on Zoom or live on Facebook.

Find out more and get involved: libdems.org.uk/campaign-surgeries

6. Join our Facebook group

The Lib Dem Campaigners Facebook group is a great way to ask questions and share best practice with your fellow Liberal Democrat activists.

Join today: facebook.com/groups/LibDemCampaigners

7. Spring Data Clean

Get all your Connect data up-to-date by entering any outstanding marked registers and updating or tidying your walk routes.

Find out how here: libdems.org.uk/oskar_connect