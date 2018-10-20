Liberal Democrats

We marched

Brexit is not a done deal. Join the Liberal Democrats, as we fight to stop Brexit.

By Tom Brake, Oct 20, 2018 7:10

In July 2016, in the aftermath of the referendum, the Liberal Democrats were a lone voice calling for a final say on whatever deal was done on Brexit.

Today, an estimated 700,000 people marched on the streets of London, calling for a people's vote on Brexit. 

people_2.PNG

That makes it the biggest protest since the Iraq War.

A protest that defined a decade

On an issue that affected a generation

Now, as then, the Liberal Democrats are on the right side of history. 

Unlike Theresa May's Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. 

brake_march_3.PNG

Today we marched for our future. 

The Liberal Democrats demand better than a job-culling, influence-destroying, isolating Brexit. 

We demand better for Britain's future. For our children's future. 

The Liberal Democrats are the vanguard of the Exit from Brexit campaign. We are proud to be the party of Remain. 

Brexit is not inevitable. Brexit is not a done deal. 

We are winning the fight for a final say on Brexit, for a People's Vote - with an option to Remain in the EU. 

If you believe in our cause, help us fight for it.

 

