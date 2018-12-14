8 Brexit Bungles

1. Theresa May rules out revoking Article 50

The European Court of Justice rules that No Brexit is an option but Theresa May blindly ploughs ahead with her broken deal. We were given the option to get out of this mess and Theresa May turned it down.

Only by having a People's Vote will Theresa May listen and cancel Brexit before it's too late.

.@Theresa_May's deal is a total mess and is the latest backdrop for yet another Conservative meltdown over Europe.



The Tories are engaging in another self-indulgent internal spat which won't resolve their deepening divisions.#BrexitChaos — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) December 12, 2018

2. The Government is found in contempt

The Government is found in contempt of Parliament for the first time this century. Having no respect for transparency, they withheld cabinet legal advice on Brexit.

Theresa May wants to cover up and hide how bad her deal is.

A People's Vote is clear, unambiguous and transparent.

3. Labour threaten a no confidence vote

They've drafted a no confidence vote but will they actually use it? The track record doesn't look good. We deserve better than hot air and empty promises.

So Tory MPs are allowed to change THEIR minds, but the British People are not!?!



Hypocrisy at heart of #BrexitShambles



There are NO good Brexits; nothing beats the deal we have.



Time to tell Tory MPs to ditch #PartyAboveCountry & give everyone a #PeoplesVote w #OptionToRemain https://t.co/gIR2N4niKZ — Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) December 12, 2018

4. The Tories nearly bin Theresa May

Apparently, Conservative MPs are the only ones who are allowed a vote!

Over 25% of Theresa May's MPs think her deal stinks. They challenge her leadership. 117 of them vote to get rid of her - well over half of her backbenchers, the MPs that are NOT on the government payroll.

The Tories can't even decide who they want to lead them. How can they deliver a Brexit that works for Britain?

We will bring the power back to the people with a People's Vote and a final say on the deal.

5. Rees Mogg's Failed Rebellion

The backwards Jacob Rees-Mogg launched a failed coup against the Prime Minister.

How embarrassing for our country - that we have this throwback in a position where he can even launch this attack. Brexit has elevated these extremists to positions of influence they no right to have.

.@Theresa_May's deal is a total mess and is the latest backdrop for yet another Conservative meltdown over Europe.



The Tories are engaging in another self-indulgent internal spat which won't resolve their deepening divisions.#BrexitChaos — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) December 12, 2018

6. May pulls the Brexit vote

At the last minute Theresa May pulls her Brexit vote. She knows her broken Brexit deal won't succeed so is forced to retreat.

Where is the strong and stable leadership she promised? This is a laughing stock - cancelling a crucial vote at the 11th hour because she realised it was going to fail badly.

There is little point postponing the #BrexitVote when nothing concerning the deal will change. This deadlock must be broken by giving the people the final say, including the opportunity to remain in the EU. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 10, 2018

7. Theresa May fails to force her deal on Parliament.

But not even her party has faith in it. She gets defeated in Parliament three times in one day, and in a No Deal scenario, she has to bring it back to MPs. Theresa May keeps trying to put the blinkers on democracy.

Only a People's Vote is open, transparent and clear.

The Tories have put Party before Country yet again. Risking a leadership contest now is navel gazing. Had she not delayed the vote and then put her deal to the people, this could have been avoided. — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) December 12, 2018

8. Labour does nothing. Again.

Labour have consistently voted with the government on Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn won't listen to the people or his own party, who are desperate for a People's Vote. We deserve a real opposition in government.

We'll back a no confidence vote if Labour bring it forward. But Jeremy Corbyn is set on his beloved Brexit and the only way to stop him is to have a People's Vote.

So there you go. We’ve spotted a few people for Santa’s naughty list. In the meantime, we’ll keep fighting to put the power in your hands and secure a People’s Vote. Not sure we can say the same for Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn…