Infrastructure and Capacity Organiser

Responsible to: Chair of Cheltenham Campaign Team, with input from Senior Campaign Manager (England & Wales)

Salary: £20,700pa

Benefit: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Tenure: Fixed until 28th May 2021 with the possibility of longer term employment

Hours: Full Time (40 hours)

Location: Cheltenham, with travel around the town

Job purpose

Managed by: Chair of Cheltenham Campaign Team, with input from Senior Campaign Manager (England & Wales)

A new role has been created for a highly motivating Liberal Democrat campaigner to build our volunteer capacity and spearhead our voter contact activities. You will have the opportunity to work with experienced campaigners to learn what it takes to win.

Cheltenham is one of the top Liberal Democrat parliamentary targets and your role will not only help to keep Lib Dem control of the Council but to develop our capacity to elect a Lib Dem MP in Cheltenham.

We are also looking for someone with a good understanding of campaigns and data who can ensure a data-driven approach to our campaigns.

Key Responsibilities

Work with the campaign team on the following responsibilities, within the framework of the local party's campaign strategy:

Supporting candidates and councillors in their campaigns.

Recruitment, training and management of volunteers

Facilitating a full field programme of voter contact

Connect management with the party’s Data Officer

Membership support with the party’s Membership Development Officer

Assist Media Officers and Literature Manager with the targeting of messaging

Any other duties as required

Person specification

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, in person and by phone, to work with members, candidates, elected representatives and other stakeholders.

The ability to motivate and inspire volunteers. Including the ability to lead from the front in campaigning.

Working knowledge of Connect and data analysis skills

Practical experience of campaigning for the Liberal Democrats.

Ability to train others.

Work Pattern

Flexible working will be expected in this job. There will be the need to work long hours at certain times in the political calendar.

Closing Date: 12 October 2020

Interview/Start Dates

Interviews: around 16th October 2020 via Zoom. Please let us know on application if you cannot make this date or have any preferences for time.

Application Details

Send a covering letter and CV with referees, clearly outlining your suitability for the role against the person specification and job description, to dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

For an informal discussion about the position email dave.wood@libdems.org.uk who will arrange a time to speak on the phone.