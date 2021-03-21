A new face for fundraising

It's a bittersweet moment for the party as we thank Mike German for his outstanding years as Party Treasurer and see him pass on the mantle.

Responsible for fundraising initiatives for the Federal Liberal Democrats and our major political and general election campaigns, the role of Treasurer has been, and is, critical to our survival and success.

That in mind, it is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Tilly McAuliffe to the role of Treasurer.

You may recognise Tilly from her 2018 Autumn Conference win of the Harriet Smith Distinguished Service Award, her success as Chair of the Lib Dem Business & Entrepreneurs Network (2015-21), her efforts while on the London Region Executive, her work with the Lib Dem Creative Network, or fundraising campaigns old and new. At ground level, she is especially well-known among our Brent team, and she has run for the party twice. Whenever I’ve crossed her path in the party, she’s always been a bundle of passion, ideas and expertise.

Just as important as her credentials in the party, Tilly brings an outstanding entrepreneurial career and huge amounts of energy.

As the co-founder of Think Publishing and Think Travel, Tilly has, over 21 years, built two thriving businesses, with 70 employees, and offices in London and Glasgow.

At Board level, Tilly sits as a non-executive director of Welbeck Publishing Group, and the Professional Publishers Association. Outside industry, she is a trustee of the think tank Demos and sits on the development board of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

Tilly is, notably, the first woman, to hold the post of Party Treasurer: a fact for celebration and a reminder that we must all keep working to make the party truly equal from top to bottom.

Tilly was elected by the Federal Board and more information about her role can be found in article 20.4 of the Federal Constitution.