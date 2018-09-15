We've come a long way - but our abortion laws haven't

In 1967, Liberals, led by David Steel helped pass the first abortion act.

This groundbreaking and brave piece of legislation enabled women to access safe, free abortions through the NHS.

We’ve come a long way since then – but our abortion laws haven’t.

It’s time for reform – that’s why, at our Autumn Conference today, we’ve voted for a set of plans to kick this off.

Members have decided that the Liberal Democrats will decriminalise abortion - and agreed to treat it as a regulated healthcare issue like any other.

The motion also calls for greater investment in reproductive health services and establishing safe zones around abortion clinics – and gives access to abortion facilities to women in Northern Ireland.

It’s a practical set of reforms – and if you support them, we need your help to make them law.

Will you help us do that? Add your name now and say you’re in: