Moving the needle on animal welfare

Today conference passed a motion that moved the needle on animal welfare.

80% of the UK's animal welfare legislation comes from EU law - and if we do leave the EU we risk a return to crueler practices in our treatment of animals.

The motion passed at conference agreed to bring current EU legislation on animal welfare into the UK statute books.

But it also went further.

It commits the Lib Dems to fighting for a ban on irresponsible breeding practices, racehorse abuse, unnecessary animal testing, the use of wild animals in circuses and more unneccessarily cruel treatments of animals.

It updates our animal welfare policies and aligns them with the values of our members.

You can read the full motion here: F4: Improving Animal Welfare

And if you believe that the UK's laws on animal welfare need to move forward not backwards - join our campaign: