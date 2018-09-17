An Exit from Brexit is possible!

We just reaffirmed the Liberal Democrat commitment to giving the public the choice between “the deal” or Britain remaining a full member of the EU.

Brexit shouldn't start with democracy and end with a stitch up.

We've seen Chequers hitting the rocks and Theresa May continuing to lose control of her party. The no deal papers released are tantamount to the government warning the country about its own disastrous policies.



Government ministers have previously stated that there is a 50:50 chance we will end up with no deal. Our NHS, our economy, our public services and the security of our citizens cannot be left to the flip of a coin.

That is why we demand a final vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with an option to exit from Brexit.

