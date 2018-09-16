Liberal Democrats

An Affordable, Secure Home for all

The right of every person to live in an affordable, secure home in a safe environment.

By Tim Farron, Sep 16, 2018 7:09

Today Lib Dem conference re-affirmed our party's long-standing commitment to build 300,000 homes a year over the next decade.

This Tory government's housing policies have diectly led to homelessness reaching record levels and further increased social, financial and intergenerational inequalities.

The Liberal Democrats would create a British Housing Company as a dedicated, not-for-profit body to acquire land that is not being used through compulsory acquisition. This puts the unused land to work, reduces prohibitive land costs and excessive developer profits.

We are also calling on the government to implement higher quality safety and environmental standards in the existing housing stock, now. Including the retrofitting of 4 million homes to higher standards. Let's make sure there is not another Grenfell and act now.

Under Liberal Democrat plans, local authorities will have the power to decide on the availability of Right to Buy in their areas - and Right-to-Buy, receipts are to be reinvested in social housing. This ensures we build the houses this country needs.

Will you help us do that? Add your name now and say you’re in:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy