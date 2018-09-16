An Affordable, Secure Home for all

Today Lib Dem conference re-affirmed our party's long-standing commitment to build 300,000 homes a year over the next decade.

This Tory government's housing policies have diectly led to homelessness reaching record levels and further increased social, financial and intergenerational inequalities.

The Liberal Democrats would create a British Housing Company as a dedicated, not-for-profit body to acquire land that is not being used through compulsory acquisition. This puts the unused land to work, reduces prohibitive land costs and excessive developer profits.

We are also calling on the government to implement higher quality safety and environmental standards in the existing housing stock, now. Including the retrofitting of 4 million homes to higher standards. Let's make sure there is not another Grenfell and act now.

Under Liberal Democrat plans, local authorities will have the power to decide on the availability of Right to Buy in their areas - and Right-to-Buy, receipts are to be reinvested in social housing. This ensures we build the houses this country needs.

Will you help us do that? Add your name now and say you’re in: