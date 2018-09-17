Taking the planet's future seriously

We have known for a long time of the impact that plastics have on our world.



We produce single or limited plastic products – and within days they get thrown away, only to end up in our oceans where they will stay for a millenia.

That is why I am grateful that today, conference passed a motion that committed the Liberal Democrats to a raft of policy motions to end this senseless, wasteful use of plastics, including:



- Banning the use of non-recyclable single-use plastics that have affordable alternatives

- Implementing a deposit system for all container products.

- Requirement all packaging to include recyclability options.

In coalition, the Liberal Democrats introduced a 5p charge on plastic bags – which reduced their use in the UK by 86%.



We brought in practical policies like new wind farms and a green investment bank – things that will ensure we look after our environment for the future.



We are the only national political party who take the future of our planet seriously.



Demand better for the future of the planet - sign our letter to Michael Gove today: