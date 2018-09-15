Conference - Saturday Highlights

Tom Brake's Speech

The Liberal Democrat (anti-Brexit) Spokesperson set out a vision for the UK staying in the EU with a real Brexit dividend of getting out of this madness. He also had a few words for some of the individuals responsible for this continued mess:

On Boris Johnson:

"If that is our PM’s vision of No Deal Brexit Britain, what is the Brexit Britain vision of the man widely tipped to be the future leader of the Tory party, Boris - punishment-beatings, Road to Mandalay, prosecco - Johnson?

We don’t know. Because he is a man of many words, but no Brexit plan. All mouth and no trousers. A charlatan who spent more time currying favour with Steve Bannon and sucking up to Donald Trump than he did reading his Ministerial briefs."

On Jeremy Corbyn:



"Are you leader or a mouse? Can you give a clear statement on where Labour stands on Brexit or, as with your position on anti-antisemitism, do you need a 500 word addendum to qualify it?"

On Jacob Rees-Mogg

"His Brexit vision of borders and security checks chimes with his social vision taking Britain back to the 1920s."

On where we go from here

Tom brake ended his speech with a call to arms for those unsatisfied with the current political status quo:

Layla Moran's Speech

We must scrap Ofsted. Where a school is struggling, an inspection system should support that school to improve, not punish it.

The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Education gave an impassioned speech on ending cuts to crucial youth services, pledging more money for special needs education and ending the toxic "exam culture" that damages both teachers and students.

Layla Moran called for a forward thinking education policy - declaring that "whatever their background, we demand better for every single child."

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon also attacked Government plans to expand grammar schools, despite them failing to improve social mobility. "What a waste of money."

Decriminalising Abortion

We believe that everyone, regardless of gender, has the human right to make independent decisions over their reproductive health

Our members voted on a motion to update our abortion policies in the UK - including decriminalising abortion completely, investing in reproductive health services and establishing safe zones around abortion clinics.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said "It is terrible that abortion is still treated as a criminal issue. No longer. Reproductive healthcare must be treated as a health issue.



“That is why the Liberal Democrats have backed these proposals today. We believe that everyone, regardless of gender, has the human right to make independent decisions over their reproductive health without interference or harassment."

Righting the Wrongs of the Windrush Scandal

We must make these British people feel British. Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to right this wrong.

Our members passed a motion demanding the restoration of rights to the Windrush Generation.The motion demands an end to the damaging Hostile Environment policy started under May’s leadership of the Home Office.

Member of the Liberal Democrat Federal Board and civil rights campaigner Pauline Pearce said: "We must make these British people feel British. Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to right this wrong and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Windrush generation who have such a powerful impact in our country."

The motion also calls for measures to ensure there is a fair process that would prevent future outrages, and for compensation for any victims of the Windrush scandal who have been affected by deportation, detention or the loss of their rights in the UK.

Protecting Animal Welfare

This morning conference also passed a motion calling on the Government to pay full regard to animal welfare, with a range of measures to improve the treatment of animals.

The motion commits the Lib Dems towards the phasing out of animal experiments that cause extreme suffering, to reduce deformities in pedigree pets, make horse racing safer and ban the use of wild animals in circuses.

