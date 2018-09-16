Conference - Sunday Highlights

Jo Swinson's Speech

In her keynote speech Jo Swinson declared that the Liberal Democrats are the only party who will put people at the heart of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

When society demanded better, it was liberals who delivered. The Fourth Industrial Revolution gives us the same opportunity, and Conference - we must deliver again.

The Deputy Leader explored how the fundamental basis of the social contract has been broken in the U.K. People are struggling to make ends meet while the rich and powerful play by a different set of rules.

On the topic of Brexit, she had a clear message for Jeremy Corbyn: "grow a backbone, stand up for the millions of people who voted for you and help us stop Brexit."

As for the SNP, the MP from East Dunbartonshire had this to say "The reality is that Scottish nationalists have a one-track mind. While the country edges closer to the precipice, they’re manoeuvring to turn Brexit into the breakup of the UK."

But there is hope. Swinson explained how the revolutionary technological impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution could be harnessed with true liberal leadership.

Sal Brinton's Speech

The President of the Liberal Democrats addressed Conference with a rallying cry to keep fighting Brexit:

"A year ago at Conference in Bournemouth I urged you to hold firm for our demand for a vote on the final Brexit deal, and that as a party we would still fight for our place in the EU because we knew - and still know - that it is best for Britain, and also best for the European Union."

Looking ahead, the President asked members to think to local elections next year and to retain an open mind towards Vince Cable's party reform proposals, building off the amazing local election results from earlier this year.

Check out Sal Brinton speaking on Brexit here:

Vince Cable Q&A

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats took questions from members this afternoon in the main auditorium. The topics were wide-ranging, but one interesting question cropped up - are the Liberal Democrats being too nice?

Find out below:

Ending Discrimination in Mental Health

Conference passed a motion today to end discrimination based on mental health.

A key part of the motion calls on the Government to reform mental health laws so the ‘mental disorder’ test for involuntary detention and treatment is replaced with a ‘mental capacity’ test, so that a person cannot be involuntarily detained or treated unless they lack capacity.

Added to this, Conference reiterated its support for the Liberal Democrat policy of ensuring that mental health services are fully funded and given parity of esteem with physical health services, so that people can be given care without unnecessarily having to be detained.

An End to 'Hostile Environment' Immigration Policies

Conference also passed a motion calling for fairer immigration policies.

The Liberal Democrats will fix our broken immigration system and make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

The motion calls for an end to the hostile policies made by the Home Office under the Conservative Government and the wrongful blaming of immigrants for problems such as the housing crisis, low wages and the lack of social cohesion in too many communities.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said "We will scrap Theresa May’s damaging net migration target and hostile environment. We’ll strip the discredited Home Office of responsibility for visas and asylum. We’ll end indefinite detention and invest the money saved in community-based alternatives, lower visa fees, and a bigger, reformed Border Force.



With these ambitious, radical policies, the Liberal Democrats will fix our broken immigration system and make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect."

