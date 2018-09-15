We've been under attack

Liberal Democrats

We've just passed a new motion, demanding better for the Windrush community

By Roderick Lynch, Sep 15, 2018 12:09

The Tory government’s ‘hostile environment’ is racist. It is born of the growing intolerance the Conservatives have been stirring up in the UK for the last three years.

And as we found out earlier this year, it has led to the targeting and deportation of the Windrush community – my community.

These are people who have been part of the fabric of British life – and in many instances for generations.

Make no mistake, this has not been done accidentally. The Government has pursued exemptions to transparency legislation so they can hide the extent of the harm they have caused.

They have been able to operate under the radar for years, while members of my community have been illegally deported, ruining their lives – for the sake of reducing immigrant numbers in the UK.

Although this malpractice has now come to light, not nearly enough has been done to right these wrongs.

That’s why I am grateful that Liberal Democrat delegates have just passed our Windrush motion, which you can read here: F5 Righting Wrongs

Among other things, it commits the Liberal Democrats to restoring all the rights to the Windrush community, including: indefinite leave to remain in the UK, access to housing, welfare, employment and bringing back to the UK all those that were wrongfully deported.

Conference has also committed the Liberal Democrats to establishing a system of compensation for all the victims of the Home Office’s unjust policies.

With these policies, I hope we can begin to right the wrongs of the Windrush generation.

