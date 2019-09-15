The European Court of Justice ruled that the UK has the power to unilaterally revoke article 50 and withdraw us from the Brexit process.

And the further we get into understanding what Brexit will mean for the UK, the clearer it is that we need to stop Brexit.

The last few months with Boris Johnson as Prime Minister have been like living in a dystopian nightmare.

The Tory government's own research has shown that a no-deal Brexit would cause immeasurable damage to our NHS, jobs, the environment, and would put people's lives at risk.

EU citizens were told that they could lose their right to healthcare, to rent property, or to have a job in the UK after October 31st.

And this Conservative government has chosen to shut down democracy rather than accept any scrutiny of their decisions.

The Liberal Democrats demand better than Brexit, and we have a plan to stop it.

We will take on the tired old parties with an unambiguous stop Brexit message

First and foremost, the Liberal Democrats are calling for a people's vote to stop Brexit.

But if a general election comes first, we will take on the tired old parties with an unambiguous stop Brexit message.

And we do so with the full-throated support of our members.

Liberal Democrats members at our autumn conference have just passed a motion committing us to campaign to revoke article 50 in a general election.

And I'm so proud to be able to say: A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit.