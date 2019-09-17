Stop the Home Secretary playing politics with people’s lives

The power to strip someone of their citizenship is one of the most serious the Home Secretary possesses.

It should only be taken when absolutely necessary. And only when the national security interest can be proven in court.

Was Javid’s decision to strip Shamima Begum's citizenship about the safety of our country or the advancement of his career?

Instead, Conservative Home Secretaries have abused this power for political gain with tragic results.

Think back to February, when Sajid Javid stripped 19-year-old Shamima Begum of her British citizenship. No one can defend what she did, but were she and her new-born baby really such a threat to national security?

Was Javid’s decision about the safety of our country or the advancement of his career?

We demand better.

Shamima Begum and others like her were born and brought up here. The Government must take responsibility when they are radicalised and go abroad to join terrorists.

They should be prosecuted in the UK for their crimes and interrogated to learn exactly how this happens and prevent terrorists from recruiting more young Brits.

That’s what the motion we passed at our Autumn Conference, “Deprivation of Citizenship”, will ensure.

A Liberal Democrat Government will protect both national security and individual rights.

We will introduce new safeguards so that Home Secretaries must show good reasons for revoking someone’s citizenship. A judge will have to decide, on the basis of evidence, that:

The person obtained their citizenship through fraud, or

Depriving them of citizenship is necessary for national security.

We will also ensure that the best interests of any children involved are taken into account and that no one is left stateless.

