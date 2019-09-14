I’m delighted that Motion F10: A Fairer Share for All has been passed by Conference. It commits the party to a radical shake-up of how we look after the least well-off in our society - and I can’t wait to get started.

I’m appalled by the levels of poverty we have seen across the UK in recent years. Years of cruel Conservative cuts have left vital services strapped for cash, and people destitute on our streets. For too many people, there is just not enough support to get them back on their feet when hard times come around.

Liberal Democrats demand better. Our new policy:

Commits us to spending £5 billion every year to make the benefits system work for everyone. With this money, we can reduce the average wait for that first benefits payment from 5 weeks to 5 days.

Provides universal access to basic services for shelter, a good diet and access to much-needed digital and transport infrastructures. This makes applying for jobs less financially challenging for millions of people.

Would address the historic difference between regions and nations of the United Kingdom, ensuring prosperity for the whole country, not just South East England.

With these actions, we can end rough sleeping within five years.

We'll enshrine a legal right to food in law so nobody goes hungry. And we'll end inhumane benefit sanctions that make it harder to get back into work.

I’m a Liberal Democrat because I believe in a free, fair and open society. These reforms are exactly what our country needs. Everyone deserves the same opportunities to excel - and we’re fighting to make that happen.