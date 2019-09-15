In our country right now, around 6.5million people are classified as carers. And an enormous 700,000 of those are young people. What they do often goes under the radar, but has a huge impact on the people they care for.

Our new policy will unlock the potential of those young people with care responsibilities

But despite how much they support their loved ones, young carers also undergo a huge amount of stress and hardship. I know the physical and emotional labour of taking on care responsibilities for a family member as a young person. It is one of the most exhausting and often upsetting things I have ever had to do.

The Liberal Democrats demand better for young carers. That’s why, in collaboration with leading care charities, we’ve just passed a radical new plan. Our new policy will unlock the potential of those young people with care responsibilities.

Highlights include:

We'll offer significant support to young carers, and make sure that they don’t miss out on the chance to live life as a young person.

Offering support workers for young carers

Giving bus passes to young carers

Enabling young carers with the most responsibilities to be eligible for Carers’ Allowance, so they won’t have to live through hardship because of their care responsibilities

Giving additional educational support so young carers will no longer have to miss out on educational and employment opportunities

With it, the Liberal Democrats are at the forefront of policy on this issue. We'll offer significant support to young carers, and make sure that they don’t miss out on the chance to live life as a young person.

It is time we care for the carers and support those who give so much support to others. And with the Liberal Democrat plan, that is exactly what we can do.

You can read the full text of the motion here.

Harry Samuels is the Communications Officer of the Young Liberals. You can find out more about our youth wing's work on Facebook and Twitter.