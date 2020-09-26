What you may have missed from Day 1 of Autumn Conference

Liberal Democrat Autumn Conference is in full swing, and despite this year’s event looking very different, it’s gotten off to a great start.

With four jam-packed days of policy in the agenda, there’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a quick recap of all the big moments from Day 1.

Motion on UBI passes

The UK is one of the strongest economies in the world, and yet our economic system leaves too many people without enough money to meet their basic requirements and fails to value properly vital unpaid work like caring.

During the coronavirus epidemic, millions of people have fallen through the cracks in the government’s financial support.

We need to build a system that works for everyone, and UBI is a huge step towards the fairer society we, as liberals, champion. Learn more here.

Motion to support health and care staff’s mental health passes

Liberal Democrat conference voted overwhelmingly to support a package improving mental health support for health and care workers! 👩‍⚕️

We’re calling for a comprehensive package to support the mental health needs of health and social care staff. 👇#LDConf https://t.co/njW2Y10NSh — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 25, 2020

Many of us have suffered from poor mental health as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who have been fighting on the frontlines.

Having gone above and beyond to tackle this dreadful virus, many health and social care staff will have lost colleagues, endured serious illness, or faced significant trauma.

As they prepare to take care of us through a potential second wave of Covid-19, we must do more to look after them.

This motion calls for a series of measures to ensure these key workers including making the Covid-19 support phone hotline available to them 24/7. Learn more here.

Motion on the nature of public debate during Covid-19 passes

The dramatic rise in fake news and conspiracy theories has gone unchecked for too long. However, the pandemic has driven home how vitally important it is for the public to be able to trust the information they are getting from the government, as well as via social media.

This motion calls on the government to step up and tackle the spread of fake news and misinformation, especially in light of the coronavirus crisis. Their decision making, and particularly the scientific evidence behind it, must become much more transparent if we are to increase the public’s trust in politics and politicians. Learn more here.

Rebuilding Liberal Democrat strength in Wales

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds sat down with Lord Mike German to discuss what the party must do to rebuild strength in Wales.

With the Senedd election coming up, Jane was positive about the opportunity ahead, listing the ways the Lib Dems set themselves apart from other parties.

Catch up on the full Q&A here.

What’s coming up today...

The policy motions up for debate today are:

Plus, there will be interviews with Munira Wilson and Layla Moran, as well as a Q&A session with new Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.

To find out the times for these sessions, head to the Autumn Conference agenda.