What you may have missed from Day 3 of Autumn Conference

We’re in the final stretch of the 2020 Autumn Conference with Day 4 now underway. But yesterday saw the biggest day yet with four policy motion debates, an emergency motion on planning and a speech from Leader of the Scottish Lib Dems Willie Rennie.

Here’s what you might have missed on Day 3, as well as what’s coming up today, the last day of Autumn Conference.

Motion on the UK and Europe is passed

The Liberal Democrats fought long and hard to Stop Brexit.

And our values have not changed. At every step of the Brexit process, we have been clear and outspoken in our position that Britain is better off within the EU.

However, we have now left the EU - and our country is facing the chaos of a pandemic that is getting out of control once again. Our job today is to stop the chaos of a no-deal Brexit.

Liberal Democrat conference called for the Government to protect the people of the UK in its Brexit negotiations. They must put country before Party or Leave alliances, and work for the best Brexit deal for Britain. Read the motion in full here.

Motion on racial justice is passed

All too often, we see racism and anti-blackness as a problem specific to America. But here in the UK, many people’s lives are blighted by discrimination and inequality.

With this motion, the Liberal Democrats have reaffirmed our commitment to combating racism - conscious or unconscious, individual or institutional - wherever we find it, including within our own party. Read the motion in full here.

Willie Rennie sets out a ‘third way’ for Scottish politics

In his speech to conference, the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats looked to the Holyrood elections in May, laying out our party as an alternative to Britain under Boris Johnson or independence under the nationalists.

He also called on Scottish voters to use next year’s election to take a stand against the SNP’s independence campaign.

Watch his speech in full here.

Motion for a green recovery from coronavirus passes

The climate emergency is one of the biggest issues facing the UK and the world, but our Government is failing to face up to it.

The case for a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is clear. It would create more British jobs, allow our economy to bounce back, and protect our planet for generations to come.

This motion sets out a list of proposals to get our country on the right course. Our government must act now - before it’s too late. Read the motion in full here.

A green recovery from coronavirus would:



👨‍💼create more British jobs

💷 help our economy to bounce back

🌍protect our planet for generations to come.



Motion to save the BBC passes

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the value of the BBC into sharp focus. Not only have we been able to rely on the BBC’s news and documentary programmes to dispel pseudoscience and rumour about the virus, the BBC quickly adapted its content to help us all through lockdown.

As champions of the UK’s democracy, creative industries, and cultural identities, the Liberal Democrats have pledged to protect the BBC from the Conservatives’ reckless right-wing agenda. Read the motion in full here.

What’s coming up today...

The policy motions up for debate today are:

There will also be an emergency motion on defending the rule of law, a consultative session on The World After Coronavirus and Ed Davey’s first conference speech as Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

To find out the times for these sessions, head to the Autumn Conference agenda.