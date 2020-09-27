An opportunity to rebuild for people and the planet

The climate emergency is one of the biggest issues facing the UK and the world, but our Government is failing to face up to it.

While coronavirus rightly dominated the headlines, the Government has let what little it was doing to protect the planet slip. Even when the country came to a near standstill during lockdown, our emissions only fell by between 4-7%. It’s clear we need to be much more ambitious if we’re going to really tackle the climate crisis.

Social distancing, face coverings, and ‘bubbles’ may be our new normal - but climate change doesn’t have to be. As we navigate a safe economic recovery from coronavirus, we have an opportunity to rebuild for people and for the planet.

Liberal Democrat Conference has agreed on a comprehensive set of proposals to set our country on the right course. We’ve reaffirmed our 2019 manifesto pledges, including a 75% cut in emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045, and we’re calling on the government to:

Set out comprehensive plans for a green COVID recovery

Work to reskill those who have lost their jobs to work on environmentally friendly infrastructure projects

Ensure support packages for business include, where possible, legally binding commitments to reduce emissions

Work with the EU and other international partners to tackle climate emergency

Ensure the delayed COP26 climate conference sees countries adopting much more ambitious emission targets than in their initial national plans

You can view the whole motion here:

The case for a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is clear. It would create more British jobs, allow our economy to bounce back, and protect our planet for generations to come.

Our Government must act now - before it’s too late.