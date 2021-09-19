Turning around our Trade Agreements

The Government has only managed to negotiate one new trade deal - with Australia - since leaving the EU. It has simply “rolled over” 23 existing trade agreements that we were already parts of. This simply isn’t good enough.

A thriving economy needs thriving international trade. UK companies doing business in the EU need our help now. We are also at risk of losing our long-established status as a finance hub. Put simply, the government must get its act together.

The negotiations currently going on are roughshod and messy. The Conservatives are needlessly giving up human rights and anti-conflict conditions. They have also U-turned and happily lowered the standards for food imports. This comes with a real risk of endangering public health.

Our members are not okay with this blatant disregard for the public interest.

We are excited to announce what we’ve voted for at conference today:

Full parliamentary sovereignty on trade deals . This means the government cannot just bypass parliament and push through any deals it likes.

Full transparency on trade deals that are being negotiated or have been finalised . This means we know exactly what has been agreed on before anything is ratified.

A set of minimum standards for benchmarking future trade agreements which includes specific reference to human rights and environmental policy.

Our Government is leading our economy down a disastrous path if we do not get a handle on these negotiations.

We owe our UK businesses the abilitity to trade seamlessly with our global neighbours. And that Parliament has a real say on international trade.